Marjorie A. Pavlic
(Nee Turba) Took the hand of God and entered into Eternal Life, joining her husband Dick in Heaven on Friday, May 29. Loving mother to Rick (Shae), Laura (Phil) Janus and Linda (Dave) Gilsinger. She will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many dear family and friends.
Visitation at the Funeral Home on Sunday, June 7, 2020 3-5PM. Vigil Service at 5PM
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jun. 3, 2020.