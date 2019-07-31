Services
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
BECKER RITTER FUNERAL HOME
14075 W. North Ave.
Brookfield, WI 53005
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
BECKER RITTER FUNERAL HOME
14075 W. North Ave.
Brookfield, WI 53005
Marjorie A. Stark


1930 - 2019
Marjorie A. Stark Notice
Stark, Marjorie A. Peacefully passed away with family by her side on July 25, 2019. Margie was born on December 20, 1930. She was married to Albert (Bud) Stark for 58 years. Bud passed in 2009. Beloved mother of Scot (Mary Jo), Bill (Ellen), and Wendy Stark (Angie Bradley). Preceded in death by husband Albert (Bud) Stark and sister Lois Randall. Proud grandmother of Erik, Lucas, Jakob, Jennifer, A.J. and the late Allison Stark. Proud great grandmother to Nathan Stark and Madison Collins. Margie was born in Marinette, Wisconsin. She enjoyed an early modeling career with Gimbals and Evinrude Motors. Margie enjoyed her life. She and Bud loved to dance. They were joyful to watch! There were many summers spent in Minocqua, Wisconsin and Boca Raton, Florida. They had many friends at the Royal Palm Yacht Golf Club. The family extends their grateful appreciation to Margie's private caregivers, Susie Garfinkel, Ann Elias, Tomasa Bross, and Denise Perry. The family is also grateful to Luther Manor Hospice. Visitation will be held at Becker Ritter on Saturday, Aug 3, 2019 from 10:00am to 11:30am with a funeral service at 11:30am followed by a reception. Private family entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Wisconsin Parkinson's Association and Luther Manor Hospice would be appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2019
