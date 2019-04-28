Warnier, Marjorie "Marge" A. (Nee Beimborn) Of Greenfield WI/Phoenix AZ - It is with great sadness that the family of Marjorie Ann Warnier (nee Beimborn) announces her passing on Sunday, April 21, 2019, at the age of 68. Marge will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 42 years, Adrian, and their children Jessica (Ben) Bunting and Jennifer Warnier. Marge was preceded in death by two of her siblings, June (Melvin) Bartel and Eugene (Karen) Beimborn and is survived by her younger sister Doris (Russ) Nietert. Marge will also be remembered by her grandson Adrian Bunting, who was the joy of her life. She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday May 3, 2019 at HALES CORNERS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 12300 W Janesville Rd, Hales Corners, WI 53130, from 4PM until the time of Memorial Service at 6PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Epilepsy Foundation or the appreciated. For complete obituary, please see www.heritagefuneral.com



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2019