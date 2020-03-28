|
Marjorie Ann Feerick Schlosser
(nee Schaller) "Margie" entered through the Pearly Gates to dance with the angels, her dearly, departed friends and her late husband, Robert "Bobby" H. Feerick on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the age of 97. Current resident of Venice, FL and former longtime resident of Fox Point, WI, she will be deeply missed and always loved. She is survived by her best friend and beloved husband, J. "Gerry" Schlosser; her children, Robert M. (Deenie), Peggy A. (Rebecca Kamen), Patrick H., William "Billy" R. and stepson, Ned (Tammy) Schlosser. She was a proud "Nana" of her grandchildren, Kyle (Becca), Rachel (Donnie RaShe was a proud "Nana" of her grandchildren, Kyle (Becca), Rachel (Donnie Race, fiancée), Bridget, step-grandmother of Kaitlin Schlosser, great-grandmother of Lilly and Oliver "Oli" Feerick. "Baby" sister of the late William J. Schaller and Dorothy (Pink) Junginger. She is further survived by numerous other relatives and many wonderful friends.
Margie was a woman of bountiful gifts, numerous surprises, limitless generosity and a fierce determination to "do it her way." A talented portrait and mixed-media artist, she received her BFA from Mundelein College in Fine Arts. She volunteered her time teaching elementary school art classes at St. Eugene's School, as a docent at the Milwaukee Art Museum and was known for her annual, artful Christmas cards. A late morning sleeper, but an avid golfer, she always managed to rise for those early tee times, disregarding her well known "just 5 more minutes" request for more sleep. She cherished her years as a Girl Scout leader delighting in, amongst many things, assisting with the costume creation and staging of their productions for their jamborees. Summers at Elkhart Lake were her treasured times with family and friends - golfing, sailing, swimming and doing an occasional somersault or two following a few cocktails for performance sake. After raising her four children and seeking an outlet for her boundless energy, she entered into a partnership with friends and founded the first estate sales business in Milwaukee, The Settlers.
Margie was the consummate party girl, coordinating themed gatherings and never holding back on having a good time. She laughed, loved and lived with a special optimism and vibrancy. She was indisputably one of a kind. When she married Gerry in 1995, they embarked on a wonderful second chapter, traveled the world, and enjoyed all the riches life and love offered them.
Lyrics, from the song, Margie speak perfectly of her spirit: "For Margie, you've been my inspiration, days are never blue, after all I said and done, there is really only one, Oh Margie, Margie it's you."
The Feerick/Schlosser family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Silverado North Shore for their boundless love and compassionate care. Sadly, due to the coronavirus, Mass at St. Eugene's Catholic Church and a "Margie Style" celebration will be held at a future date. Interment at Calvary Cemetery will be private for the family. Memorials in Marjorie's name may be made to the St. Catherine Residence, 1032 E. Knapp Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202 https://www.mercyhousing.org/lakefront/st-catherine-residence/ or Cristo Rey Jesuit High School, 1215 S. 45th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53214 https://www.cristoreymilwaukee.org/
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020