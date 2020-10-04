Marjorie Ann HartGreenfield - (nee Phippard) Of Greenfield formerly of Cooperstown, NY passed peacefully to eternal life Thursday, October 1, 2020, at age 99 years. Beloved wife of the late George W. Hart. Dear mother of Barbara (Cynthia Hasbrook) Hart, the late Catherine Norris, Marjorie (Michael) Phillips, Michael (the late Zondra) Hart and Christine (Tom) Heer. Also survived by 9 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren other relatives and many friends. Services will be held at a later date in Cooperstown, NY. Internment St. Mary's Cemetery, Cooperstown, NY. With gratitude to the wonderful caring staff of Clement Manor Retirement Community.