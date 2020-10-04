1/
Marjorie Ann Hart
Marjorie Ann Hart

Greenfield - (nee Phippard) Of Greenfield formerly of Cooperstown, NY passed peacefully to eternal life Thursday, October 1, 2020, at age 99 years. Beloved wife of the late George W. Hart. Dear mother of Barbara (Cynthia Hasbrook) Hart, the late Catherine Norris, Marjorie (Michael) Phillips, Michael (the late Zondra) Hart and Christine (Tom) Heer. Also survived by 9 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren other relatives and many friends. Services will be held at a later date in Cooperstown, NY. Internment St. Mary's Cemetery, Cooperstown, NY. With gratitude to the wonderful caring staff of Clement Manor Retirement Community.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home & Crematory
W195S6610 Racine Ave
Muskego, WI 53150
(262) 679-1444
