Marjorie Ann Schild (Halverson) peacefully passed away on June 26, 2020. For the last few months of her life she had been residing at AZ Life assisted living home in Peoria AZ. Prior to that she was a long time resident of Sun City. We appreciate all the staff at AZ Life did to tenderly care for her.



Marjorie was born on November 5, 1932 in Black River Falls WI and grew up in the nearby Irving Township. She was the youngest daughter of Oscar and Lyda Halverson who owned & ran the Clover general store in Irving. Her parents, husband Richard J. Schild, and sister Merle (Halverson) Mason and her brother Owen (Jerry) Halverson precede her in death. They all called her Honey.



She graduated from Black River Falls High School and went on to the University of La Crosse WI. She obtained her bachelor's degree and met the love of her life. Marj and Dick were married on September 15, 1954 and were a devoted couple for 59 years until his passing in 2013. Her children, Kathleen (Peter) Zarwell, and Bradley Schild survive her along with her two grandchildren Sylvan Colette Zarwell and Jesse Anne Zarwell, Jesse is engaged to marry Keith B. Marron. Marj was also "Aunt Honey" to many nieces and nephews.



Marj had a long professional life as an Administrative Assistant in the University of Milwaukee school of Continuing Education. UW-Milwaukee is where her husband, Dick was a professor in the Human Kinetics program. At that time they resided in a suburb of Milwaukee, Brown Deer WI.



After retirment, they wintered in Bucerias, Mexico at Bungalos Arroyos. There they participated in wonderful weekly fiestas with other snow birds. They continued to travel the US and Europe, especially Scandanavia. Marj was very proud of her Norwegian heritage and she explored her genealogy extensively. She enjoyed the cultures and food from many countries, but black coffee and dark chocolate were her favorites.



Our mother was an excellent cook, and made wonderful Krumkake, Sandbakkels and baked Alaska for holidays and family celebrations.



After many long Wisconsin winters, they relocated to Sun City AZ were she greatly enjoyed the sunny warm weather. In Sun City, she was an active member of the American Lutheran Church, the Scandinavian Club, Sons of Norway and Badger Club. As a lifelong fan, she continued to cheer for the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Wisconsin Badgers.



She is lovingly missed and remembered by her family and friends.



Should you wish, memorials can be given to the UW~Milwaukee Human Kinetics program that Marj's husband Dick was dedicated to. Please address it to Kinesiology Faculty and Alumni Scholarship in the name of:



Richard J. Schild, Associate Professor Emeritus. UWM Foundation, 1440 East North Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53202



A private internment ceremony will be held to bury her next to her husband in La Crosse WI at a later date.









