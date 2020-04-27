|
Marjorie Fuller (nee Magnuson)
Passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the age of 88.
Beloved wife of the late Louis K. Fuller for 61 years.
Loving mother of Jeffrey (Ellen), Thomas (Ellen), Mary Fuller and Carrie (Mike) Draves. Dear sister of Marlys Veitel and the late Jerry Magnuson. Special grandmother of Andrew (Erin), Benjamin (Elizabeth), Meghan (Trevor), Caitlin, Jack (Missy), Ted, Parker, Michael and Nicholas. Adoring great-grandmother of Nolan, Nathan, Allison, Adam, Collin, Sam and Ella. Also loved by 17 nieces and nephews and their families, other relatives and friends.
Marjorie was born in Minneapolis to Ester and Arvid Magnuson. Her father Arvid sadly passed away in 1935 at the age of 37. She lived in Pepin, Wisconsin as a youngster, but in the early 1940s, she moved to Milwaukee with her mother, Esther, stepfather, Orville Greene, and her brother and sister, Jerry and Marlys, in order to start a new life on the west side of Milwaukee. Marjorie finished her early schooling through 9th grade at 37th Street School and then attended Washington High School, from which she graduated in 1949. After high school, Marjorie worked at the Milwaukee Public Library and then at City Hall in downtown Milwaukee. She and Louis married in late October, 1951 and in spring of 1953 she traveled to Tokyo, Japan, where she and Louis, an Army Officer, lived in Officers Quarters on base. Louis left the regular Army in late spring of 1954 after their first child was born. They settled permanently in Milwaukee and later in Brookfield, where they raised their four children.
Marjorie was an exceptionally devoted mother, grandmother and aunt. She will be deeply missed and will be remembered and revered for years and years with great love, joy and pride.
A service will be held at Krause Funeral Home in Brookfield privately with burial to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marjorie's honor to Congregational Home.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2020