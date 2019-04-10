|
|
Bley, Marjorie "Margie" H. JANESVILLE-Marjorie "Margie" H. Bley, age 88, passed away at Cedar Crest on Sunday, April 7, 2019. She was born in Belgium on April 11, 1930, the daughter of Aloysius and Clara (Antoine) Reiter. She married Frank M. Bley on May 5, 1951, at Lake Church in Belgium WI. She worked as the administrative assistant to the chief of the Brookfield Police Department for many years. Margie's greatest love was her family. She also loved to bake, sew, and always enjoyed a good puzzle. A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m., noon, on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Janesville. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday at the Funeral Home. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019