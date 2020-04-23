|
|
Marjorie "Marge" H. Rosenek
FRANKLIN - (nee Majeski) Born to Eternal Life April 22, 2020, passed away peacefully at the age of 100. Reunited with her beloved husband, Leonard. Dear daughter of the late Frank and Agnes Majeski. Wonderful mom to Mary (Clem) Lemanczyk, Carol "Cary" (Dave) Tianen, Terri (Bob) Lawler and Margaret "Marge" (Dave) Pugh, and special nephew Rich Majeski. Marge was proud to be grandma to seven grandchildren and "Grandma Rose" to her great-grandchildren. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Marge was dedicated to her Catholic faith community and volunteered in a variety of parish functions over the years. She enjoyed sewing. Many today appreciate the hot pads and baby blankets that she created.
Marge said she prayed with every stitch "Jesus, Mary, Joseph". Many of her baby blankets were shared with the underserved in our community. She also enjoyed crossword and word-search puzzles, playing cards, Yahtzee and a bit of gambling! After retiring from Blue Cross Blue Shield she enjoyed travels to Europe, Hawaii and other parts of the United States. Marge was able to celebrate her 100th birthday last fall with 60 friends and relatives at Alexian Village where she resided. We thank them for the wonderful care they provided at her Park Lane home.
Her kind nature will be missed by all who knew her. Private family services will be held. A celebration of Life will be determined at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020