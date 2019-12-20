Services
Evert-Luko Funeral Home
170 Warren Avenue
Hartland, WI 53029
(262) 367-2156
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Evert-Luko Funeral Home
170 Warren Avenue
Hartland, WI 53029
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Evert-Luko Funeral Home
170 Warren Avenue
Hartland, WI 53029
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Dunn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie J. (Carter) Dunn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie J. (Carter) Dunn Notice
Marjorie J. Dunn (nee Carter)

Age 90, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed peacefully from this life to heaven on Thursday afternoon, December 19, 2019.

Known to her siblings and childhood friends as Jewel, Marj grew up in rural Jackson County, Indiana. Her parents were Roy and Eunice (Mitchner) Carter. She met Philip G. Dunn in Bloomington, IN in 1950 and they were married there one year later. Marj is survived by Phil and their three sons and their wives: Dr. Stephen P. and Karen Dunn, Mark and Sue Dunn, Col. Timothy G. Dunn, US Army (Ret.) and Sandy Dunn; two sisters: Sue Hill and Margaret Teegarden; ten grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

Marj and Phil lived in Valparaiso, IN until 1962 and then for 54 years on the east side of Indianapolis, IN.

A graduate of Indiana University with a master's degree in Education, Marj taught elementary school in the Indianapolis Public Schools and Warren Township School District for twenty years.

Marj and Phil were members of College Park Church in Indianapolis before relocating to Hartland, WI in 2016. One of her favorite Bible verses was 1 Corinthians 13:12: "For now we see only a reflection as in a mirror; then we shall see face to face. Now I know in part; then I shall know fully, even as I am fully known."

Visitation will be on Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Evert-Luko Funeral Home in Hartland, WI starting at 12 (noon) with Funeral Services at 1 PM followed by burial.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Salvation Army www.salvationarmyusa.org or .

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline