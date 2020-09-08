Marjorie J. KirchenbergWaukesha - Passed away peacefully on Sept. 8, 2020 at AngelsGrace Hospice at age 86. She was born in West Allis on Oct. 29, 1933 the daughter of John and Ethel (nee Raht) Keller. She will be sadly missed by her children, Debra (Jeff) Proctor, Stevan Kirchenberg, Linda Perrin and Kurt (Deborah) Kirchenberg. Proud grandmother of Ryan (Megan), Dylan (Ingrid), Tessa (Kyle), Ashley, Jordan, Justin, Nicholas, Benjamin and Joseph and great-grandmother of Waylon, Aven, Reya and Beckham. Further survived by her sister Jean (John) Lyford of Whitewater, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Honoring her wishes, no services will be held.