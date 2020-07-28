Marjorie J. McCarthyMcCarthy, Marjorie Janet (Nee Heinrich) passed to Eternal Life at her home in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Friday, July 24, 2020 at age 85. Beloved daughter of the late Adolph and the late Margaret (Nee McCormick) Heinrich.She is survived by her husband of 62 years James McCarthy. Loving Mother of Sharon (Don Meier) McCarthy, Susan (Bryan) Pawlak and Karen McCarthy. Grandmother of Justin Pawlak and Samantha (Scott) Zimny and Great-grandmother of newborn Colton Grant Zimny.Marjorie is eldest of surviving sisters Eileen (Chester) Schaffer of Pennsylvania and Marion Kozlik of Waukesha, WI. Further survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.Marjorie was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on November 30, 1934. She graduated in 1953 from Pius XI High School of Milwaukee and worked at Allis Chalmers Corporation for a number of years. Marjorie married on June 6, 1958 and had three loving daughters for which she dedicated her life, who will all miss her terribly.Visitation will take place on Thursday, July 30th, 2020 at the FUNERAL HOME from 9:30AM-10:15AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM at ST. GREGORY THE GREAT CATHOLIC CHURCH (3160 S. 63rd St.). Burial to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Milwaukee.