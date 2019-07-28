|
Peschke, Marjorie J. (Nee Hockin) age 88, of Brookfield, Wisconsin died peacefully at the Congregational Home in Brookfield on July 26, 2019. Marge was born September 23, 1930 to Mildred E. (Sundholm) and Cecil A. Hockin in Ironwood, Michigan and spent her early years in Montreal, Wisconsin. She was a proud graduate of the Hurley High School class of 1948 and attended many of their class reunions. She came to Milwaukee to attend the Business Institute and kept contact with her sorority sisters ever since. On June 7, 1952 she was united in marriage to Robert C. Peschke in Milwaukee who preceded her in death in 2000. She is survived her sister, Carol Vacca, three children: Debra Andreas (special friend Dale), Dr. Scott and Mary Peschke, and Todd and Kathy Peschke, eight grandchildren: Brad (Leighann) Andreas, Lara (Justin) Schmitz, Alyssa (Justin) Hofmann, Robert Peschke(special friend Kathleen), Erin (Andy) Domach, Christopher (Meaghan) Peschke, Jamie Peschke, and Megan Peschke, eight great grandchildren: Justin Hofmann Jr., Briggs Peschke, Penelope Schmitz, Jackson Hofmann, Crew Domach, Finna Peschke, Miles Domach, Arya Hofmann, and Chase Andreas. She was very proud of all of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren who were the most important treasures in her life. She is also survived by her niece Gayleen Skowronek and nephew Mike Vacca. A private family service will be held at the Congregational home to celebrate her life. Special thanks to those who cared for her in Hospice and the Congregational home.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 28, 2019