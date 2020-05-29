Marjorie M. FickMarjorie M. (nee Schlicht) March 5, 1933-May 27, 2020Marjorie was called to her heavenly home on Wednesday May 27, 2020 at age 87. She was a woman of strong faith that never waivered throughout her life, that at times were filled with many challenges. She was always committed to her family and will be missed tremendously. Through her strong and unwavering faith she always told all of us how proud she was of her family. Our beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother will be forever missed but always in our hearts.Marjorie was born March 5, 1933 in Milwaukee Township to the late Walter and the late Anna (nee Eckenfels) Schlicht. On June 16, 1951 married Donald Fick at David Star Lutheran Church in Jackson, WIWill be dearly missed by her children Kenneth (Rebecca) Fick Racine, WI, Gary (Nancy) Fick Menomonee Falls, WI, and Jeffrey (Bessie) Fick Belleville, ILLoving Grandmother of : Nicholaus (Anastasia) Fick, Clarissa (Jason) Braun,Clinton Fick, Matthew (Rebecca) Fick, Melissa (Benjamin) Mann, Angela (Kyle) KaldahlLoving Great-Grandmother of: Savannah, Liliana, Nina, Malachi, Josiah, Elijah, Esmeralda, James, Leah and new great grandchild due July 2020.Furthered survived by 4 Sisters, 2 Brothers, 2 Sister-In-Laws and 3 Brother-In-Laws along with many nieces, nephews relatives and friends.Preceded in death by her beloved Husband Donald, also Stepmother Louise (Luebbe) Schlicht, Mother- In- Law and Father- In- Law Louis and Adela Fick, 4 Sister In Laws, and 4 Brother In Laws.Visitation will be held on Tuesday June 2, 2020 from 12:00pm - 2:00pm at Grace Lutheran Church W196 N9525 Cross View Way Menomonee Falls, WI. Service at 2:00pm. Interment at St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery Grafton, WI. We ask that you please keep Social Distancing Protocol in mind. Masks are encouraged.The family would like to thank Serenity Villa and Horizon Hospice for all the care and compassion that was given to Marjorie. Her later days especially were filled with peacefulness and contentment. The family will be forever grateful.