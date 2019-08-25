Services
Friess, Marjorie M. (Nee Gruetzmacher) Age 94 years, of Menomonee Falls. Friday, August 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harvey SR. Loving mother of Harvey (Sandy), Betty (John) Baumer and the late Richard. Proud grandmother of Scott (Tracey) Friess and Emily and Abbey Baumer. Great grandmother of Teagan Friess. Sister of Richard (Jane) Gruetzmacher and Betty Stuettgen. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Please see funeral home website for service information.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019
