1/1
Marjorie R. Flintrop
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie R. Flintrop

Franklin - "Marge"

Entered into Eternal Life, under the loving care of her family and Aurora Hospice, on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the age of 88. Preceded in death by her husband Joseph, her son Richard Faust and 4 siblings. Dear mother of Linda (David) King, Mark (Karen) Flintrop, Allen (Mary Pat) Roberts, Karl (Ruth) Flintrop and Jeanne (Mark) Steffes. Proud grandma of Emily, Kimberly, Hali, Andrew, Charlie Anthony and Julia. Great-grandma of Peter, Noah, Addie, Johanna, Graham and Quinn. Sister of Elizabeth "Dolly" (the late Earl) Rynders. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Marge was a long time resident of Brenwood Park where she loved to participate in many activities. She made many close friends and enjoyed their company and companionship.

Private family services. If desired, memorials to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin MACC Fund, 10000 Innovation Dr. Suite 135, Milwaukee, 53226, appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved