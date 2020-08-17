Marjorie R. FlintropFranklin - "Marge"Entered into Eternal Life, under the loving care of her family and Aurora Hospice, on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the age of 88. Preceded in death by her husband Joseph, her son Richard Faust and 4 siblings. Dear mother of Linda (David) King, Mark (Karen) Flintrop, Allen (Mary Pat) Roberts, Karl (Ruth) Flintrop and Jeanne (Mark) Steffes. Proud grandma of Emily, Kimberly, Hali, Andrew, Charlie Anthony and Julia. Great-grandma of Peter, Noah, Addie, Johanna, Graham and Quinn. Sister of Elizabeth "Dolly" (the late Earl) Rynders. Further survived by other relatives and friends.Marge was a long time resident of Brenwood Park where she loved to participate in many activities. She made many close friends and enjoyed their company and companionship.Private family services. If desired, memorials to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin MACC Fund, 10000 Innovation Dr. Suite 135, Milwaukee, 53226, appreciated.