Marjorie R. Quilling

Marjorie R. Quilling Notice
Marjorie R. Quilling

Mequon - (Nee Redmond) November 8, 2019 at the age of 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Frederick Quilling Jr.. Loving mother of Mary Lynn, Frederick III, Peter, Michael and Ann. Further survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Memorial Mass on Thursday, November 14th, at 11:00 AM at St. Eugene Catholic Church, 7600 N. Port Washington Rd. in Fox Point, with a visitation from 10:00 Am until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Marjorie's name to the Pabst Mansion appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
