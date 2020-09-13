1/2
Marjorie Rose Zarske
Marjorie Rose Zarske

Brookfield - (Nee Van Hercke) Born in Linn County, Kansas on August 14, 1922 and passed away in Brookfield, WI on September 8, 2020 at the age of 98. Devoted mother of Peg (Rich) Lazarchic, Minong, WI, John Zarske, Flagstaff, AZ, Mary (Norbert) Buehmann, Brighton, MI, and Carol (James) Zarske Theis, Oakfield, WI. Loving sister of Catherine "Catie" (Walter) Rynkiewicz, Elm Grove, WI and sister in law of John "Don" Zarske, Brookfield, WI. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Albert Alden Zarske (9/17/2001); parents Arthur W. and Ethyl F. (nee Pine)Van Hercke; sisters, Betty (James) Link, Jean (James) Bonifas, and Carolyn (Richard) Brandt Also lovingly survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces & nephews, and friends

Marjorie was always loving, caring, and giving of her time and talents. She was the proud co-founder and past president of Suburban Women's Club of Wauwatosa, was a member of Christian Women's at both St. Mary's Elm Grove and St. Joseph's Wauwatosa, was a Red Cross volunteer (after WWII organized and conducted 1st Aid training sessions) and she devoted her time to helping friends and neighbors get to their appointments and the grocery store.

Marjorie enjoyed playing bridge, solving crossword puzzles, crafting, floral arranging, watching the birds, especially hummingbirds, listening to live music performances, cheering on the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers, and was an avid reader, especially romances by Nicolas Sparks.

Above all, she enjoyed helping others and was a devoted wife & mother, kind, loving, and she would do anything for her family and friends.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

September 12, 2020
sad to hear of your mother's passing. your mother's smile would brighten my entire day. what a kindhearted woman. i feel so lucky that i got to know her. she was like a second mother to me. my heart and prayers go out to you and your family. cheryl liss
cheryl liss
Friend
