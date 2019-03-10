Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Marjorie Stone Notice
Stone, Marjorie Passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the age of 99. Preceded in death by her husband Norman, daughter Kathleen Reilly, son Ronald Stone, sister Jane Chovanec and brother Maurice Follstad. She is survived by her grandchildren; Brian Reilly, Tina Reilly, Mark Stone, Christopher Stone and her great-grandchildren; Kevin Reilly and Shanna Langer. Also survived by her sisters Mary Frey and Mildred Lambert. Visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 12 from 10:30 AM to 12 PM with a service at 12 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019
