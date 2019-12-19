Services
Marjorie "Marge" Stueber

Muskego - Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the age of 88. Loving Wife of the late Jerome P Stueber for 61 years. Loving mother of Susan (Quintin Lake) Stueber, Deb (Fritz Stever) Stueber, Paul (Laurel) Stueber and Lorri (JT Cross) Stueber. Grammy of Olivia and Evelyn Stueber. Sister of the late Mary Kexel Powers. Marge was also a loving aunt & friend. She was a dedicated Librarian Assistant at Bay Lane Middle School for most of her working years and she was devoted to the American Field Service (AFS) program that she started in Muskego. Marge worked hard for the Friends of the Library and was the overseer of the Library at Tudor Oaks Retirement Community. She was a surrogate mother to family friends, nieces and nephews along with many of her children's friends and AFS students. She was always a good listener, always had a smile, a positive attitude and always had a way to make you feel special. Marge will be sorely missed and will always be our sweet angel.

The Celebration of Marge's Life will be held in 2020. Please check the funeral home website for updates. Marge was a big supporter of Wisconsin Public Radio, Wisconsin Public Television and the AFS organization of Muskego. In lieu of flowers the family has designated these three organizations for memorial contributions.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019
