Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 827-0659
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Turk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Turk


1915 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Turk Notice
Marjorie Turk

Milwaukee - Entered into eternal life on April 5, 2020. Born on September 3, 1915 to Adam Hardebeck and Christina (nee Linzbach) in Lisbon, North Dakota. She was Lisbon High School salutatorian in 1933 and won a letter playing basketball. She married Joseph Rudolph Turk on April 11, 1940. Together they had five children. Judee (Jerome) Weber, Lynn (Song Sun), Mark (Jean), Todd, and Jann (Gregory) Skowronski. They were blessed with ten grandchildren Dauria (Michael), Genevieve (James), Nicole, Laura (Matthew), Adam (Natania), Joseph (Heather), Marilyn (Joseph), Rachel (Bertrand), Mariko (Andrew), and Lindsay (Matthew) as well as sixteen great grandchildren Makela, Taylor, Hunter, Gunner, Lili, Eliot, Gemma, Hiro, Ronin, Nathan, Cameron, Cole, Violet, Xavier, Felix and Eleanor. In her adult life, she lived in Niles, MI and Milwaukee, WI. She was employed at Schusters and Gimbels in the fine china and glassware department. She was a self-taught seamstress who could do everything on a sewing machine as well as with needlecrafts of crocheting, knitting, embroidery, and crewelwork. Everyone enjoyed her gracious welcome at Friday night suppers. If desired memorial donations can be made to St. Anne's Savatorian Campus or St. Vincent Pallotti Parish. A memorial Mass celebrating Marjorie's life will take place at a later date.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline