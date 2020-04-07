|
|
Marjorie Turk
Milwaukee - Entered into eternal life on April 5, 2020. Born on September 3, 1915 to Adam Hardebeck and Christina (nee Linzbach) in Lisbon, North Dakota. She was Lisbon High School salutatorian in 1933 and won a letter playing basketball. She married Joseph Rudolph Turk on April 11, 1940. Together they had five children. Judee (Jerome) Weber, Lynn (Song Sun), Mark (Jean), Todd, and Jann (Gregory) Skowronski. They were blessed with ten grandchildren Dauria (Michael), Genevieve (James), Nicole, Laura (Matthew), Adam (Natania), Joseph (Heather), Marilyn (Joseph), Rachel (Bertrand), Mariko (Andrew), and Lindsay (Matthew) as well as sixteen great grandchildren Makela, Taylor, Hunter, Gunner, Lili, Eliot, Gemma, Hiro, Ronin, Nathan, Cameron, Cole, Violet, Xavier, Felix and Eleanor. In her adult life, she lived in Niles, MI and Milwaukee, WI. She was employed at Schusters and Gimbels in the fine china and glassware department. She was a self-taught seamstress who could do everything on a sewing machine as well as with needlecrafts of crocheting, knitting, embroidery, and crewelwork. Everyone enjoyed her gracious welcome at Friday night suppers. If desired memorial donations can be made to St. Anne's Savatorian Campus or St. Vincent Pallotti Parish. A memorial Mass celebrating Marjorie's life will take place at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020