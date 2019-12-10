|
Marjorie Tuveson
Wauwatosa - Age 90, died peacefully December 7, 2019. Born to Leroy and Margaret Baxter of Blair, NE, Marj graduated from Dana College, and became an elementary school teacher. Her zeal for life led her to CA, but Marj's love for family brought her back to the Midwest, where she fell in love with an aspiring golf pro, Russ Tuveson. They married in 1957, and together raised four children; Bret Tuveson (Teresa O'Malley) of Menomonee Falls, Kay Lambeau (Carl Alberte) of Wauwatosa, Julie (John) Ische of Cedarburg, and Sara (Jon) Cerny of Brookfield. In addition to her children, Marj is survived by her twin sister Maxine (Robert) Lange, of Bellingham, WA, her grandchildren, Megan, Krista, and Halle Lambeau, Emily, John "Jack", and Luke Ische, and Jon "JJ" and Brooke Cerny, and many well-loved nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Marj was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Russ, and her siblings Dorothy, William, Iris and Betty. She will be greatly missed.
The family deeply thanks all the staff at Luther Manor and Luther Manor Hospice for their love and care of Marj.
Visitation will be Saturday, December 14, from 1:00 pm until time of Memorial Service at 2:00 pm at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 12012 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa, WI. The wearing of Christmas sweaters and apparel is encouraged. Private interment will be at Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery. Memorials to The Luther Manor Foundation or Mt. Zion appreciated.
If a picture is worth a thousand words, Mom's life story is a novel of billions.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019