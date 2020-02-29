|
|
Mark A. Ash
Waukesha - Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the age of 64 years. Beloved brother of Jim (Barb) Ash, Kathleen (the late Art) Gruenwald, the late Karen (Don) Ruehl, Pat Ash, Barb (David) Krumenacher, Bill (Donna) Ash, Nancy (the late Alvin) Jones, Tom (Karen) Ash, John-Boy Ash, Mary Ash (Rob Capello) and Mike Ash. Mark is also loved and will be missed by his dear friend Tyler Exner, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Preceded in death by his partner Marc Power, parents Harvey and Agnes.
There will be a time of gathering on Saturday, March 14, from 2:00 PM, until time of Memorial Service at 4:00 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL, 380 Bluemound Rd., (Hwy J & JJ, about 4 blocks south of 1-94 from Hwy J).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 29 to Mar. 8, 2020