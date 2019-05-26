|
|
Dees, Mark A. Of Wauwatosa. Born to Eternal Life on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Age 83 years. Beloved husband for almost 50 years of Rita (nee Jackson). Dear father of Thomas (Michelle) Dees and Carol (Bob Foley) Dees. Dear brother of John (Bev) and Richard Dees. Dear brother-in-law of George (Anna) Jackson. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his sisters, Barbara (Richard) Kelley and Nola (LeRoy) Bruggink; and his brother and sister-in-laws, John (Brenda) Jackson. Visitation Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 10:00AM until time of Memorial Service at 11:00AM at WAUWATOSA PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 2366 N. 80th Street, Wauwatosa. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Wauwatosa Presbyterian Church or the appreciated. Mark was a graduate of UW-Madison and received his Masters Degree from UW-Milwaukee. He was a long-time High School Science Teacher in the Wauwatosa Public Schools.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019