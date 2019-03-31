|
Ollenburg, Mark A. Age 63, Found Eternal Peace Mon. March 25, 2019. Loving son of Ardeth "Blossom". Beloved nephew of Ronald (Dini) Ramlow, Roger (Dian) Ramlow, Bryan Ramlow, Dennis (Terry) Ramlow and Grace Templin. Further survived by cousins, other relatives and many loving friends. Special friend of Joe and Hank Vander Sterren, Don Pokrzywinski, Greg Golubeff, Bob Singer and friends from the Ice House Bruce, Kathy, Heather and Scott. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Thurs. April 4th from 4PM until time of services at 7PM. Visitation will resume Fri. April 5th from 9AM until time of services at 10AM at Ascension Lutheran Church 1236 S. Layton Blvd. Interment to follow Good Hope Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2019