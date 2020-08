Or Copy this URL to Share

Mark A. Peterson



Port Washington, WI - Age 55 years. July 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Wilma. Dear son of Dennis and the late Cynthia Peterson. Brother of Andrew Peterson. Due to COVID-19 a service will be held at a future date. Jelacic Funeral Home, 414-466-2134.









