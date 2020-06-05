Mark A. Santoro
Milwaukee - Passed away June 1, 2020 at the age of 57 years. Fiance' of Melissa Rosenkranz. Beloved father of Tali. Loving son of Nick Santoro and Patricia Santoro. Brother of Troy and Stacy Santoro. Further survived by other family and friends. Private services to be held at Schaff Funeral Home.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.