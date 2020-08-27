Mark Alan ButlerFound peace on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, age 66 years. Loving husband of 46 years to Karen (nee Babinec). Loving father of Tony (fiancee-Claire Strominger) Butler. Dear brother of Craig (Jane), Debbie, Steve and Laura Butler. Brother-in-law of the late Kathi (Larry) Chojnacki. Also survived by nieces, great-nieces and other family. He is also survived by his friends, Debbie (Jim) Neagle, Linda (Chuck) Wilke, Bonnie Zarr, Mary (Dennis) Look, Carrie (Gary) Kitzke, many more good friends and his walking buddy, Lucy.Mark was an avid golfer, bowler, ice fisherman, woodworker and bird watcher. He was a member of Zion Ev. Lutheran Church, a youth sports coach, a proud member of UAW Local No. 1866 for 31 years and a good man that enjoyed 16 years of retirement.Memorial Visitation at the Funeral Home on Sunday, August 30, 2020, 4:00-6:00 PM. Memorial Service at 6 PM. Private inurnment Arlington Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Zion Lutheran Church Building Fund in South Milwaukee.