Mark Alan HubingerBeloved son of Eunice Hubinger and the late George R. Hubinger. Loving brother of Robert Hubinger (Mary Tripp) and the late George J. Hubinger . Proud uncle of Mike Hubinger and Scott (Rachel) Hubinger. Further survived by other relatives and friends.The family would like to thank Rod Gillispie who always looked out for Mark's best interests at his day activity programs.Visitation Wednesday, October 7 from 10-11:00 AM at the Northshore Funeral Services Chapel with a Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Interment Forest Home Cemetery will be private