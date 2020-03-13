|
|
Mark Andrew Kuhnmuench
Thiensville - Passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the age of 65. Upon entering into Eternal Life, Mark was greeted by his father John Sr, mother Betty (nee Kelley) and brother Robert K. Mark is survived by brothers John Jr. (Mary), William (Penny) and Steven (Cheryl); nieces Gretchen and Kaitlyn; nephews John III, Jeff, Kevin, Andrew, Mathew, Steven Jr., Michael, Patrick and William; daughter Morgan Murphy and grandchildren Delaney and Dawson. Special friend of Annie Fetherston. Further survived by other relatives and good friends.
Mark was the former proprietor of the Hamilton House in Cedarburg. He was an avid golfer and a meticulous collector of coins and trading cards. He also enjoyed sharing time bowling with his group of lifelong friends at the Elks Lodge. He recently retired from the US Postal Service and was currently a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel delivery driver. Mark was a great brother and loving uncle, he will be deeply missed!
Family will greet friends on Saturday, March 28, from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at St. Eugene Catholic Church, corner of N. Port Washington Road and E. Calumet Road, Fox Point, followed by the celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 PM. Interment at Calvary Cemetery will be private for the family.
Memorials in Mark's name may be made to the Elks Lodge, 5555 Good Hope Rd., Milwaukee, WI 53223.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020