Services
Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home
4750 N. Santa Monica Blvd.
Whitefish Bay, WI 53211
(414)964-3111
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
1:00 PM
Goodman-Bensman Funeral Home
4750 N. Santa Monica Blvd.
Whitefish Bay, WI 53211
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Borenstein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Borenstein

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Borenstein Notice
Mark Borenstein

Glendale - Passed away on Jan. 7, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Bella (nee Briker). Loving father of Julia (Todd) Schuster and Irene Borenstein. Proud grandfather of Andrew (Becca) Schuster. Further survived by other dear relatives and friends.

Funeral service Sun., Jan. 12 at 1:00 PM AT THE FUNERAL HOME. Interment to follow at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodel Cemetery, 134 S. Dana Ct., Milw. Memorial contributions to -WI appreciated.

logo


logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline