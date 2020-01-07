|
Mark Borenstein
Glendale - Passed away on Jan. 7, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of Bella (nee Briker). Loving father of Julia (Todd) Schuster and Irene Borenstein. Proud grandfather of Andrew (Becca) Schuster. Further survived by other dear relatives and friends.
Funeral service Sun., Jan. 12 at 1:00 PM AT THE FUNERAL HOME. Interment to follow at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodel Cemetery, 134 S. Dana Ct., Milw. Memorial contributions to -WI appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020