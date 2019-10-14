|
Mark P. Bothe
Entered God's Kingdom on September 30, 2019. Mark leaves behind his mother Suzanne, 7 siblings, best friend Esther, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation Thursday, October 24 at REDEMPTION LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5641 N. 68th St., Milwaukee from 10:00 AM until time of service at 12:00 PM. Interment to follow at Valhalla Memorial Park. The family would like guests to wear Packer and Brewers apparel in honor of Mark. See funeral home website for full notice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, 2019