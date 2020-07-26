Mark C. Schlueterpassed away at home on July 25, 2020 at the age of 64 years. Beloved husband of Diane (nee Tokarski). Loving father of Brent (Lynn), Tim (Ashley), and Ryan (Mallory). Proud grandfather of Bradley, Jackson, and Brooke. Brother of Jill Vokes, Jay (Gina), Dann (Bobbi Jo), and Gregg (Dawn). Nephew of Brian and Kay. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.Visitation at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 4:00PM-7:00PM. Funeral Service at the funeral home on Wednesday at 7:00PM.