Mark C. Schlueter
Mark C. Schlueter

passed away at home on July 25, 2020 at the age of 64 years. Beloved husband of Diane (nee Tokarski). Loving father of Brent (Lynn), Tim (Ashley), and Ryan (Mallory). Proud grandfather of Bradley, Jackson, and Brooke. Brother of Jill Vokes, Jay (Gina), Dann (Bobbi Jo), and Gregg (Dawn). Nephew of Brian and Kay. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Visitation at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 4:00PM-7:00PM. Funeral Service at the funeral home on Wednesday at 7:00PM.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 26 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
JUL
29
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
4147620154
