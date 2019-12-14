|
|
Mark Cash Basham MD
Wauwatosa - Passed away suddenly, December 11 at his home in Milwaukee, WI. Born on November 19th, 1960 to Brenda Rae Basham and Thomas Basham in Silver Spring, Maryland. He grew up in Newport News, VA. Mark was predeceased by his parents and his brother Thomas Mitchell Basham. He is survived by his children Simone Basham, Alex Basham and Celine Basham, his former wife Laura Schlattman Basham and his sister Analisa Basham Lanier, her husband, Stewart Ashley Lanier and their children James David Bizzell, and Adam William Arrico.
Mark was a graduate of Warwick High School in in Newport News, VA. He was an accomplished musician, playing both saxophone and clarinet. His musical accomplishments were rewarded by being named in a Who's Who of American High School students.
After graduating from Virginia Commonwealth University and then Medical College of Virginia, Mark earned his fellowship in Norfolk, Virginia at Eastern Virginia Medical School. Mark chose Neuroradiology as the medical specialty he practiced throughout his career. He retired from Milwaukee Radiologist, Ltd. S.C. in 2017.
Mark led a robust life with his family and long list of friends. He especially loved to travel to all parts of the United States and the world, from Istanbul to Peru to Italy and England, Japan, Philippines, Germany, the Netherlands and more; enjoying the discovery of cultures and seeing magnificent sights; the vast majority of it with his family.
Mark loved the intellectual challenges of practicing medicine and it showed with his long and successful career. His family and friends describe him as a gentle giant, rising to six feet six inches and yet often showing kindness to friends and strangers and a succession of little dogs and a cat; on whom he showered love and attention.
Mark was well known for his big laugh and never shying away from challenging conversations on every subject from politics, to religion, medicine, economics and culture; all while enjoying fine dining, a good cocktail and a cigar with friends at a local cigar shop.
Mark's presence was a magnet to all who were in his orbit. He will be greatly missed.
Funeral Services will be on December 21st at 1:00 PM at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield, WI 53005.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019