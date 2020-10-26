Mark D. DomroisGreen Bay - Passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at age 64. Loving husband of Nancy Domrois (nee Kolodrubetz). Beloved father of Stefanie Domrois. Dear brother of Karen (Matthew) Janes. Brother-in-law of Paul Kolodrubetz and Patricia (David) Pawlak. Uncle of Brian Janes, Heather Pawlak, Ashley (Chad) Kuhar, and Kyle Pawlak. Also loved by other family members, friends and his former co-workers; the dentists, dental assistants, and hygienists whom he worked alongside.Visitation at the Funeral Home, Friday, October 30, 2020 from 10AM - 12PM. Funeral Service 12PM. Private entombment St. Adalbert Cemetery, Milwaukee.Mark loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed fishing, reading, watching movies, listening to music, and cooking. He had a knack for model building; especially tanks and planes. Mark had a special bond with his canine companion, Chance. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and storytelling.Mark's family would like to thank Dr. Kathryn LaFond, MD; Dr. Hassan Tahsildar and the cancer team; and all the Doctors, nurses and staff of Bellin Hospital for their kind and compassionate care.