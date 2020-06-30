Mark D. SchultzWindlake - Passed away on June 27, 2020 at the age of 61.Beloved husband of Michele Deal. Father of Dylan Schultz. Dear brother of Mike Schultz, Marcy (John) Jansen and Marty Schultz. Adored son-in-law of Ken and Betty Deal. He also will be greatly missed by his sisters-in-law, many nieces, nephews and many friends.A celebration of Mark's life and informal gathering will be held at Gary's Wind Lake Boat House, 25716 W Loomis Rd, Wind Lake, WI 53185, Sunday July 5, from 1 pm to 5 PM. This will be an informal gathering please do not send flowers.Mark, "See you on the 19th hole"