Mark D. Schultz
Mark D. Schultz

Windlake - Passed away on June 27, 2020 at the age of 61.

Beloved husband of Michele Deal. Father of Dylan Schultz. Dear brother of Mike Schultz, Marcy (John) Jansen and Marty Schultz. Adored son-in-law of Ken and Betty Deal. He also will be greatly missed by his sisters-in-law, many nieces, nephews and many friends.

A celebration of Mark's life and informal gathering will be held at Gary's Wind Lake Boat House, 25716 W Loomis Rd, Wind Lake, WI 53185, Sunday July 5, from 1 pm to 5 PM. This will be an informal gathering please do not send flowers.

Mark, "See you on the 19th hole"






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Gary's Wind Lake Boat House
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes - Franklin - Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
