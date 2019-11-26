|
|
Mark "The Shark" Dyba
Passed away on November 23, 2019 at the age of 53. Loving son of Alexandra and the late Boris Dyba. Dear brother of Christopher (Eva Marie) Dyba, proud uncle of Jack Dyba, and a beloved friend to many!
Mark always had a true passion for music and a big personality. So it isn't hard to see how "Mark The Shark", his on-air radio personality, came to be. He spent many years in Milwaukee, Chicago, Pensacola FL and Shreveport LA playing great music for people and making them smile. He will be missed.
A gathering celebrating Mark's life will be held in Milwaukee at a later date. Please see the Journal Sentinel for further details in the coming weeks.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019