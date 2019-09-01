|
Mark E. Amberger
Milwaukee - Mark E. Amberger passed away August 27, 2019 at the age of 69. Beloved brother of Jimmy (JoAnn), Dolores Michalska, Eddie (Sue), Joann (Dave) Caisse, Theresa (Chuck Larkin) Clark, and Carol (John) Niescier. Loving uncle of Janine, Nicole, Laura, Elizabeth, Chrissy, John, Jimmy, Jennifer, Michael, and Jayson. Dear great-uncle of Madeline, Skylar, Caleb, Carson, Ainsley, and Addison. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Edward and Dolores.
Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, September 5, from 3 PM - 5 PM at the funeral home. Celebration of Life to follow at 5 PM.
Proud union member of Cement Masons Local 599 for over 30 years. Memorials are appreciated to the Boy Scouts of America Troop 87.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019