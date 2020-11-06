1/
Mark E. Kolancheck
Mark E. Kolancheck

New Berlin, WI - Born to Eternal Life on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the age of 64. Loving Husband of Janet Kolancheck and the late Terri (nee Calvi). Cherished Father of Luke Kolancheck, Paul (Daphne) Kolancheck, and Stepfather of Timothy (Julia) Kozerski, Amy (Trent Olson) Kozerski and Jenny Kozerski. Beloved Grandfather of Orion Kozerski, Atlas Kozerski and Parker Kolancheck. Brother of Lea (Bruce) Fraser. Brother-in-law of Sharon (Mike) O'Brecht, Mark (Pat) Koncki, Joan (Bill) Hintz, Eugene (Maripat) Koncki, John (Jan) Koncki, Sherri Calvi, Larry Calvi, Merri (Tommy) Quartullo and Tracy (Tim) Sadowske. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Visitation Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 12PM to 1PM at ST. AUGUSTINE OF HIPPO CHURCH, 2530 S. Howell Ave. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 1PM. Services will be live-streamed -- please see the Funeral Home website for link.

Mark was a retiree of PPG in Oak Creek, as well as having worked at A.O. Smith. Memorials, if so desired, may be made to Men In Christ or St. Vincent de Paul Society.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
