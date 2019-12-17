|
|
Mark F. Szukalski
Age 54 years. Left us too soon Dec. 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathleen. Dear father of Shane and stepson Douglas. Preceded in death by his parents Al and Eleanore Szukalski. Loving brother of the late Gerald, the late Alan, Mary (Jim) Poehlman, the late Susan (Mark) Bruesewitz, Keith (Deanna) and Jeffrey (Lisa) Szukalski. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Visitation Friday, Dec. 20 at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church N. 41st St. at W. Good Hope Rd, Milwaukee from 3:30 PM until 5:45 PM. with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 6:00 PM.
If you needed something, Mark had it for you.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019