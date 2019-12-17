Services
Jelacic Funeral Home
5639 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
(414) 466-2134
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Szukalski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark F. Szukalski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark F. Szukalski Notice
Mark F. Szukalski

Age 54 years. Left us too soon Dec. 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathleen. Dear father of Shane and stepson Douglas. Preceded in death by his parents Al and Eleanore Szukalski. Loving brother of the late Gerald, the late Alan, Mary (Jim) Poehlman, the late Susan (Mark) Bruesewitz, Keith (Deanna) and Jeffrey (Lisa) Szukalski. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Visitation Friday, Dec. 20 at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church N. 41st St. at W. Good Hope Rd, Milwaukee from 3:30 PM until 5:45 PM. with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 6:00 PM.

If you needed something, Mark had it for you.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline