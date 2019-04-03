|
Gilligan, Mark Francis Born to Eternal Life on March 31, 2019. Beloved son of the late Clarence M. and Adele R. (nee Potter) Gilligan. Dear brother of Carol M. Gilligan and the later Michael J. Gilligan. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Mark Gilligan was a proud Registered Nurse from 1980 until he was injured at work and began medical struggles with full disability unable to work. He had earned his RN in 1980, in Dubuque. He moved to Milwaukee in 1982 and earned a Bachelor's degree in Nursing from Marquette University (BSN) to later go on to earn a Master's Degree in Science from Northwestern International University in 2003 with a specialty in Gerontology. He also completed 33 credits of Psychology and Counseling at Lakeland College in 2008 (hoping to move from Nursing to Counseling). He became one of the few Certified Nurses in Gerontology, in the USA (RN-C, BSN, MS). He was honored in May of 2002 by Governor Scott McCallum and by the Wisconsin Senate with "Nurse of the Year" and the same year was awarded "Outstanding Nurse of the Year" by the Wisconsin League of Nursing. Mark had a love for English folklore, British murder mystery novels, Hummel Figurines, Tasha Tudor items and anything Irish. Mark styled himself as "The Creche Guy" as he loved Christmas and the Nativity Creche. Mark was also a published author, in High School, of a book he wrote on the art of designing effective "School Bulletin Boards" (before modern white boards). Mark loved the Catholic Church and could name the saint's feast day on most every day of the Liturgical Calendar. He made friends easily and was appreciated for his nursing empathy by the relatives of his patients. "As his best friend, I (Fr. Patrick Nelson) would call him "The Mayor" since he seemed to draw the attention and gratitude of anyone that saw him in public. It was not uncommon to be interrupted at dinner or any event with relative wishing to shake his hand and thank him." Mark worked as a nurse at several Care Centers in Dubuque (his home town) and then once he moved to Wisconsin he worked at St. Mary's Hospital in Racine, St. Camillus Hospital in Wauwatosa, Milwaukee Catholic Home, and EastCastle Place (Protestant Home). Mark was a parishioner of SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church for many years and had been a parishioner at St. Theresa's Parish in Wauwatosa and at The Cathedral Parish of St. John the Evangelist. Visitation will take place after 10:00 AM on Saturday, April 6 at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church; Corner of E. Bradford Ave at N. Cramer St; Milwaukee 53211; followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Private interment in Dubuque, Iowa.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019