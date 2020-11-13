Mark H. Schultz



Mark H. Schultz was called to be with his Mother and Father on Oct 15, 2020 at the age of 65. He is survived by his sisters, Viona Pelke, Marilyn, Joanne (Ronald) Hagen, his brother, Robert, nephew and niece, Joseph and Jennifer Hagen.



Born and raised in Milwaukee his whole life, Mark was an avid fan of the Milwaukee Braves, now the Brewers, Miller Highlife, Golfing and putzing around. Being a natural Wisconsinite, he loved fishing and made trips up north throughout the summer. Mark was dedicated to his work, even working part time in his retirement.



Mark was loved by all his co-workers and family members. His charm and personality always spread to those around him and love for his family was never ending.



Private services will be held Tuesday, Nov. 17th. Please forward all condolences and donations to help offset costs to Joseph Hagen at 5408 W Wells St. Milwaukee, Wi 53208. Email at joehagen210@gmail.com









