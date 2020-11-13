1/1
Mark H. Schultz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark H. Schultz

Mark H. Schultz was called to be with his Mother and Father on Oct 15, 2020 at the age of 65. He is survived by his sisters, Viona Pelke, Marilyn, Joanne (Ronald) Hagen, his brother, Robert, nephew and niece, Joseph and Jennifer Hagen.

Born and raised in Milwaukee his whole life, Mark was an avid fan of the Milwaukee Braves, now the Brewers, Miller Highlife, Golfing and putzing around. Being a natural Wisconsinite, he loved fishing and made trips up north throughout the summer. Mark was dedicated to his work, even working part time in his retirement.

Mark was loved by all his co-workers and family members. His charm and personality always spread to those around him and love for his family was never ending.

Private services will be held Tuesday, Nov. 17th. Please forward all condolences and donations to help offset costs to Joseph Hagen at 5408 W Wells St. Milwaukee, Wi 53208. Email at joehagen210@gmail.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Service
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved