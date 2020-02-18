|
|
Mark Heffron
Mark passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the age of 66. He is leaving behind friends, family, gardens, photographs and untold stories. We will miss his presence; he was a bringer of joy, laughter, empathy, love, keen observation and passion of craft. His hands, heart, and mind were always helping others.
Born in Ida Grove, Iowa, Mark resided in the Milwaukee area for more than 40 years. Despite this, Mark was an Iowan through and through and he never lost his touch for a 20 minute goodbye. Mark leaves behind his loving wife, Jayne Heffron and children John Heffron and Hannah Lilly. He is survived by his siblings John, Matt, Mary, Ann and Luke, along with many nieces and nephews and other relatives.
Mark was an architectural photographer with a passion for capturing the complexities of light through stained glass. Waiting for the right light, the right sky, the right season for the angle of the sun, or climbing to the topmost reaches of St. Josaphat's Basilica's inner dome to record just the right image was a hallmark of how Mark lived his desire to create more beauty in the world.
Connected to family and friends throughout the world, Mark's ability to start a conversation with anyone was legend. Mark said it was about simply standing still and listening, and he did this with an eye always to how he could connect one person to another. Mark exemplified this at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, a second home, where he made it his mission to meet everyone who walked through the doors.
Family will greet friends for a visitation on Friday, February 21, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Feerick Funeral Home. A service honoring Mark's life will be held on Saturday, February 22, at 10:00 AM, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 2618 N. Hackett Avenue, Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mark's name may be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020