Mark J. Hahn
Milwaukee - Age 70 yrs. Died surrounded by his family after a 2 year battle with cancer on July 13,2020. Beloved husband of Jennifer (Nee Hintze). Loving father of Andrew (Lizbeth Falzarano) and Carrie (David) Lucke. Proud grandpa of Maura and Mia Lucke and Parker Hahn. Dear brother of Joe (Jan), Fred (Jane), Tom (Sarah), Mary (Jim) Wolf and Ann (late Larry) Denaro. Dear son-in-law of Ellen Brunette. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a Private Memorial Mass will be held for the family. Memorials to the Capuchin Community Services or Lad Lake appreciated.
To view the complete notice go to schmidtandbartelt.com