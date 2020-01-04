|
Mark James McNulty
It is with deep sadness that the family of Mark McNulty announces his passing after a courageous battle with prostate cancer on December 29, 2019 at the age of 67 in Reno, Nevada, where he lived. He is survived by his wife and long time companion Kathleen, his devoted daughters Natalie (Scott) Bowling and Kelly McNulty, his mother Emily McNulty, his sister Mary Kay McNulty, his brother Brian (Luanne) McNulty, his niece Brigette and his nephew Sam. Mark was preceded in death by his father Truman Q. McNulty, his very dear sister Erin A. McNulty and his white German Shepherd dog Tao.
Mark was born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, attended St. Ann's grade school, graduated Class of 1970 from Marquette University High School, where he met and treasured a circle of friends for life. One of the highlights of Mark's time at MUHS was his unexpected selection for the lead role in the Senior Follies as Fr. D. D. Driscoll as well as his "membership" in "The Good Guys". Mark went on to attend Marquette University for a year when his passion for music took hold. He moved with his band the "Ratz" to San Francisco where he started his "White Dog Productions" studio and pursued a music career. The band regrouped and renamed themselves "Blind Date" . They played gigs around SF bay area as well as up and down the California coast before moving to Los Angeles. In 1979, the band cut an album with John Denver's company, Windsong Productions, which RCA Records distributed both nationally and internationally. Mark met his first wife Deborah (deceased), and had two lovely daughters. To dedicate his attention to his growing family, Mark transitioned to a very successful life in sales, from home mortgages to recreational vehicles where he met special, life long friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 9:30am until 10:45am followed by Mass at 11:00am, all at St. Sebastian Church, 5400 W. Washington Blvd., Milwaukee, WI 53208. The family is honored to have Fr. Gary Seibert, S.J., from St. Louis preside over the service.
Mark, the drumming beat of your heart will always be with us!
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 4 to Jan. 8, 2020