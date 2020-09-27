1/
Mark Joseph Corey
1923 - 2020
Mark Joseph Corey

Saint Francis - Born July 23, 1923 in Wiscoy Township, MN to Mark and Ethel (Miller) Corey. Mark lived a wonderful 97 years and was called to our Lord on September 19, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years Cecelia "Ceil" Corey. Further survived by daughter Susan (Ralph) Chapa and son Mark A. (Terri Baker-Corey) Corey. Grandchildren include Cindy (Steve) Harvey, Ann Chapa, Megan (Jeff) Ryan, Van (Rachel) Corey and Marilia Corey. Great grandchildren include Abigail, Madeline, Elizabeth, Katherine, Riley and Adeline. Additionally, survived by many other dear family and friends.

Mark was a kind, caring gentleman who made the world a better place. He was a man of strong faith. Mark lived life by the golden rule: treat others how you want to be treated. His greatest joys came from spending time with family and friends. Mark also took great pleasure in getting out and going for a drive with Ceil through Grant Park or to one their favorite restaurants. They also enjoyed Friday matinee movies and spontaneous excursions with good friends.

Mark was a WWII veteran who proudly served in the 34th Division of the US Army. His unit fought in the key battle of Monte Cassino. During his service he received the Purple Heart and Bronze Star Medal.

Due to COVID-19 there will be a private funeral service for immediate family. A celebration of Mark's life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorials to American Heart Association or Divine Mercy Parish.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sep. 27, 2020.
September 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
