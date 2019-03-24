|
Kollakowsky, Mark "Kolly" Passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 21st, 2019 at the age of 66. Preceded in death by his parents Wayne and Jeanette. Brother of Dave (Marie), Amy Kollakowsky, and LeAnn (Mark) Varvil. Uncle of Hannah, Mason, Sergei, and Artyom. Also survived by other relatives and friends, including close friends Shelly LaBerge, and Bob and Ellen Romans. Visitation will be held at the FUNERAL HOME on Friday, March 29th, from 3pm-6pm, followed by the funeral at 6pm. Private interment Forest Hill Memorial Park. Mark was a longtime employee and retired from Northwestern Mutual Life, and was a longtime member at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in South Milwaukee. Special thanks to the Zilber Family Hospice for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Nature Conservancy or the in Mark's name is appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019