Services
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Elmbrook Church
777 S. Barker Rd.
Brookfield, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Elmbrook Church
777 S. Barker Rd.
Brookfield, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Lentz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Lentz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Lentz Notice
Ofc. Mark Lentz

Wednesday, September 15, 2019, Mark died at home surrounded by his family and his brothers and sisters in blue.

Mark is survived by his wife Dayna, son David (Mindy) and grandchildren Alix, Alexis and Khloe. He is further survived by his sisters Dawn (Roy) Barlett, Julie, Kris(Wally) Harvey and Beth Barthels; brothers Timothy (Jackie), Jeff and Brian; father-in-law Danny Thomas; many nieces and nephews; special nephew Conor; Aunt Sally, Uncle Mike and Aunt Barbara; cousins Michael and Chad(Kellie). Mark is also survived by his brothers and sisters in blue at MPD.

Mark was predeceased in death by his birth parents Timothy and Donna Lentz and foster parents Robert and Ruth Rosenwald.

A visitation will be held Thursday from 11AM-2PM at Elmbrook Chrch, 777 S. Barker Rd., Brookfield. A Funeral Service will follow at 2PM.

logo


logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline