Ofc. Mark Lentz
Wednesday, September 15, 2019, Mark died at home surrounded by his family and his brothers and sisters in blue.
Mark is survived by his wife Dayna, son David (Mindy) and grandchildren Alix, Alexis and Khloe. He is further survived by his sisters Dawn (Roy) Barlett, Julie, Kris(Wally) Harvey and Beth Barthels; brothers Timothy (Jackie), Jeff and Brian; father-in-law Danny Thomas; many nieces and nephews; special nephew Conor; Aunt Sally, Uncle Mike and Aunt Barbara; cousins Michael and Chad(Kellie). Mark is also survived by his brothers and sisters in blue at MPD.
Mark was predeceased in death by his birth parents Timothy and Donna Lentz and foster parents Robert and Ruth Rosenwald.
A visitation will be held Thursday from 11AM-2PM at Elmbrook Chrch, 777 S. Barker Rd., Brookfield. A Funeral Service will follow at 2PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019