Mark M. Mueller
Muskego - Passed to Eternal Life Saturday, January 25, 2020, age 67 years. Beloved husband of Diane (nee Hahn). Dear father of Andy (Nikki Bolton), Kevin (Kavyn) and Mike (Ashley) Mueller. Loving grandfather of Elias and Jameson Mueller. Brother-in-law of MaryAnn Mueller, Tom (Andrea), Tim (Libbi) and Jerry (Judy) Hahn. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - Muskego 4PM until time of Vigil Service at 7PM and visitation Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Leonard's Church (W173S7743 Westwood Dr.) 10AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Entombment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Mark worked as a pharmacist at Jerome Drugs, Walgreens and the Crivitz Pharmacy. Former member of St. Leonard's Church Choir. Besides family, Mark loved his Lake Noquebay home, hunting and his dogs, especially his big buddy Casper. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Leonard's Church or Heart of the Nation appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jan. 26, 2020