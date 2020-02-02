Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Malavsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Malavsky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Malavsky Notice
Mark Malavsky

Saint Francis - Passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Loving father of Andrea (Nikkia Johnson) Malavsky. Proud grandpa of Luna Johnson and Nora Johnson. Beloved brother of Stuart (Jackie) Malavsky, Neal (Lori) Malavsky and Dennis (Leslie) Malavsky. Cherished uncle of Leah (Lance) Hauser and Brian Malavsky. Great-uncle of Jaxon and Jaren Hauser. Preceded in death by his parents Bernie and Marjorie Malavsky. Also loved by other family members and many, many friends.

Memorial Gathering at the Funeral Home on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 1 to 3 PM. Memorial Service 3 PM.

Mark will be remembered as a hard-working, loyal, fun-loving, family man. He enjoyed live music, racing, golf, playing softball, and pool leagues. Mark was an avid Wisconsin sports fan.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline