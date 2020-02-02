|
|
Mark Malavsky
Saint Francis - Passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Loving father of Andrea (Nikkia Johnson) Malavsky. Proud grandpa of Luna Johnson and Nora Johnson. Beloved brother of Stuart (Jackie) Malavsky, Neal (Lori) Malavsky and Dennis (Leslie) Malavsky. Cherished uncle of Leah (Lance) Hauser and Brian Malavsky. Great-uncle of Jaxon and Jaren Hauser. Preceded in death by his parents Bernie and Marjorie Malavsky. Also loved by other family members and many, many friends.
Memorial Gathering at the Funeral Home on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 1 to 3 PM. Memorial Service 3 PM.
Mark will be remembered as a hard-working, loyal, fun-loving, family man. He enjoyed live music, racing, golf, playing softball, and pool leagues. Mark was an avid Wisconsin sports fan.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5, 2020